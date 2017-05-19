WATCH: Chris Just Got The Weirdest Gift Ever...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Selco gave Chris a urinal, and his reaction was priceless.
Chris asked Selco Builders Warehouse to send him a urinal, but when it finally came, he was less than impressed.
See his reaction here:
Best or worst gift ever?
Selco gave Chris a urinal, but it wasn't quite what he was expecting.
01:54
Apparently he was expecting something posher for his bathroom, but we can't quite work out what.
And just when things couldn't get worse... he saw the size of the "large" t-shirt they bundled in.
Don't worry Chris, we think you're a medium too!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
