WATCH: Chris Is Back… And Here’s What He’s Been Doing

3rd March 2016, 11:52

After a few days off, we catch up with Chris and find out all about his kitchen. And an AMAZING celebrity selfie.

Chris Moyles 3 March 2016

Chris is BACK!

He's been off fitting kitchens and getting selfies with A-list celebrities. It’s all true, honest!

Play

Chris is BACK! He's been off fitting kitchens and getting selfies...

02:50

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X