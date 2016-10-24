WATCH: Chris Hedges His Bets At The Casino

24th October 2016, 10:47

Chris talks us through his night at the roulette wheel…

Chris Moyles Show 24 October 2016

Having had a helpful chat with the croupier as to what the actual rules are in roulette, Chris then goes through his INFALLIBLE system for gambling success.

Except… Well, watch and find out what happened.

Remember: when the fun stops, STOP.

Chris hedges his bets at the casino...

