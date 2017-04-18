WATCH: Chris Had Too Much Fun At The Damien Hirst Exhibition...

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris showed off his pics from the Hirst exhibit in Venice, and they're hilarious.
Chris went to Venice over the Bank Holiday weekend, and managed to catch Damien Hirst's Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable exhibition.
Most people were enjoying incredible artwork, but Moyles couldn't help but take a few unfortunate looking snaps or two.
Chris Moyles at the Damien Hirst Exhibiton
Chris went to the Damien Hirst exhibition in Venice and the pictures are hilarious!
02:05
Well... at least he's appreciating the art!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
