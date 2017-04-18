WATCH: Chris Had Too Much Fun At The Damien Hirst Exhibition...

18th April 2017, 16:39

Chris showed off his pics from the Hirst exhibit in Venice, and they're hilarious.

Chris Moyles and Damien Hirst exhibit

Chris went to Venice over the Bank Holiday weekend, and managed to catch Damien Hirst's Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable exhibition.

Most people were enjoying incredible artwork, but Moyles couldn't help but take a few unfortunate looking snaps or two.

Watch his video here:

Play

Chris Moyles at the Damien Hirst Exhibiton

Chris went to the Damien Hirst exhibition in Venice and the pictures are hilarious!

02:05

Well... at least he's appreciating the art!

