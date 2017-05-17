WATCH: Chris Just Made Intern Rachel's Hangover 10 Times Worse...

17th May 2017, 13:47

People with a sensitive stomach may just want to cover their ears.

Intern Rachel sick hungover on-air

Last night saw the team celebrate at the Radio X beer launch, and it's safe to say that Intern Rachel had a good time.

Unfortunately for Rachel, after spending an hour throwing up in the bathroom, Chris decided it would be funny to play everyone a vomiting soundtrack live on air.

Watch our video to see her being tortured here:

Play

Chris really didn't help intern Rachel's hangover...

Chris chose the worst time ever to play a vomit soundtrack.

01:44

Poor Rachel! 

Anyone else feeling slightly queasy now?

