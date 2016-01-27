WATCH: Chris Completely Loses It Over The Reverse Game

Watch Chris go completely BANANAS at an odd request... ‪#‎ nipples‬

Laughing can be seriously infectious. And when Chris started to lose it during the reverse game this morning, the whole team started falling apart!





Play Watch Chris go completely BANANAS at an odd request... #nipples . 02:33

Inappropriate playlist ideas for Dave's colonic irrigation... ‪#‎ ringoffire‬

It's no secret that Dave's going for a colonic today (although it probably should be), so Chris and Dom decided to have a little brainstorm about what tunes he could listen to to ease the procedure...



