WATCH: Chris Completely Loses It Over The Reverse Game

27th January 2016, 13:28

This morning Chris collapsed in an actual fit of laughter at the reverse game. Plus, we got your inappropriate tracklist ideas for Dave's colonic.

Chris Moyles highlights

Watch Chris go completely BANANAS at an odd request... ‪#‎nipples‬

Laughing can be seriously infectious. And when Chris started to lose it during the reverse game this morning, the whole team started falling apart!

Play

Watch Chris go completely BANANAS at an odd request... #nipples

.

02:33

 

Inappropriate playlist ideas for Dave's colonic irrigation... ‪#‎ringoffire‬

It's no secret that Dave's going for a colonic today (although it probably should be), so Chris and Dom decided to have a little brainstorm about what tunes he could listen to to ease the procedure...

Play

Inappropriate playlist ideas for Dave's colonic irrigation... #ringoffire

01:44

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X