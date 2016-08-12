The Best Of Chris Moyles: When Jon Favreau Dropped By He Proved What A Hero He Is

12th August 2016, 10:17

Everyone loves the legend that is Jon Favreau. We look back at when he came on the show.

Chris Moyles

We got a surprise visit from actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau!

Acting and filmmaking hero Jon Favreau popped into the studio to chat about his new movie The Jungle Book, which stars Bill Murray and Christopher Walken! Plus, he reveals his gratitude to the British people for their adoration of a certain Christmas classic...
Play

