WATCH: Chris REALLY Doesn't Think Dom Will Visit The Gym...

Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
The big question is...will Dom go to the gym today?
The team are so convinced he won't they've bet against it.
In fact, the team are so convinced he'll dodge any exercise they've put money on it!
This week, there's been plenty of attention focused on Dom and his lack of attendance at the gym.
Dom swears he'll do some exercise today as he has a "window," but Chris and the team are so convinced he's full of it, they're willing to go big and bet £28.51 on it.
Come on Dom. Prove them wrong!
