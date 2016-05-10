WATCH: Can Dave Beat Pippa's Time On The Rodeo?

10th May 2016, 15:26

Now it's Dave's turn to give the rodeo a go!

Dave Masterman

WATCH: Can Dave Beat Pippa's Time On The Rodeo?

Dave rode a rodeo bull for Men's Health - Survival Of The Fittest, and he vowed to beat Pippa's time (which was an impressive 45 seconds). Dave was confident with his technique, but has he got what it takes?
Play

Now it's Dave's turn on the rodeo...can he beat Pippa?

How long did Dave last?

01:13

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X