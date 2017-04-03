Watch The Team Play Audio Producer Matt's Smelling Game

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Audio Producer Matt has a new game: "Smell My...???"
Producer Matt's new smelling game really splits the team... @ChrisMoyles
03:54
Thankfully Matt decided to put his finger away...
Audio producer Matt had a new game for Chris and the team this morning, and it's fair to say it had them worried at first. Luckily the finger idea had been pulled, but Matt had something even better.
Watch them play his totally un-gross smelling game in the video above.
Looks like Dave can add smelling genius to his list of talents, which so far includes eating the hottest chillies in the world without breaking a sweat!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook