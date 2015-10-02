WATCH: Anneka Rice Says A “Bad Word” Live On Radio X

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
The most eventful spin of the 'Wheel Of Chance' yet?
Tut tut Aneka Rice...
04:58
In the most eventful spin of the Wheel Of Chance yet, the TV star says something she shouldn’t… Or does she?
Chris thinks not, but the boss of Radio X insists on an apology, and is dragged on air to explain why.
Show 10 and already it looks like “The Beginning Of The End”…
Don’t panic - we’ll be back on Radio X at 6.30am Monday morning…
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
