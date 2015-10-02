WATCH: Anneka Rice Says A “Bad Word” Live On Radio X

2nd October 2015

The most eventful spin of the 'Wheel Of Chance' yet?

Tut tut Aneka Rice...

04:58

In the most eventful spin of the Wheel Of Chance yet, the TV star says something she shouldn’t… Or does she?

Chris thinks not, but the boss of Radio X insists on an apology, and is dragged on air to explain why. 

Show 10 and already it looks like “The Beginning Of The End”… 

Don’t panic - we’ll be back on Radio X at 6.30am Monday morning…

