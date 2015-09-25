WATCH: An Awkward Competition Moment… Or Is It?

25th September 2015, 11:47

Play

Sometimes competition winners are not what they seem...

Comp winner John doesn't seem that excited...

04:19

A listener wins an incredible trip to see Muse in Los Angeles… or do they? Watch the clip to see what REALLY happens.

All this week on the Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, we’ve been talking about an amazing prize to win a trip to see Muse play in Los Angeles.

The trio are back with an incredible new album, Drones, so this is a once-in-a-lifetimes to see the band launch their new tour in one of the greatest cities in the world.

We whittled down the entrants to two people: Leone from Aberdeen and John from Essex. Who will win the trivia quiz that we’ve set them?

You can find out by watching the video… but SPOILERS: there is a twist in the tail.

The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X is back on Monday at 6.30am!

