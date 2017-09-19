WATCH: These American Listeners REALLY Want A Moyles Car Sticker

Ever since the team ordered Chris car stickers in the wrong size, the listeners can't get enough of them.

So much so that a family from the US State of Illinois sent in a video requesting a sticker for their battered-up vehicle... with absolutely hilarious results.

Watch them in our clip below. They're genuinely "going bananas" for them!

Play These American listeners are "GOING BANANAS" for the car stickers! 02:13

They might love the stickers, but when Chris first saw the size of them, he went absolutely bananas too... and not in a good way.

Look back at his reaction here:

Play Chris is RAGING at these new car stickers! #stickergate Oh dear... 02:52

