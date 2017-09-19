WATCH: These American Listeners REALLY Want A Moyles Car Sticker

19th September 2017, 13:30

You could say they're "going bananas for them".

American listeners go "bananas" over Chris Moyles'

Ever since the team ordered Chris car stickers in the wrong size, the listeners can't get enough of them.

So much so that a family from the US State of Illinois sent in a video requesting a sticker for their battered-up vehicle... with absolutely hilarious results.

Watch them in our clip below. They're genuinely "going bananas" for them!

Play

These American listeners are "GOING BANANAS" for the car stickers!

02:13

They might love the stickers, but when Chris first saw the size of them, he went absolutely bananas too... and not in a good way.

Look back at his reaction here:

Play

Chris is RAGING at these new car stickers! #stickergate

Oh dear...

02:52

Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.

Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show,   and download the podcast here.   

