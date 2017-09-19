WATCH: These American Listeners REALLY Want A Moyles Car Sticker

Watch WATCH: Dom Just Put Another Newsreader To Shame...
When it comes to pronunciation, he can't be beaten.
You could say they're "going bananas for them".
Ever since the team ordered Chris car stickers in the wrong size, the listeners can't get enough of them.
So much so that a family from the US State of Illinois sent in a video requesting a sticker for their battered-up vehicle... with absolutely hilarious results.
Watch them in our clip below. They're genuinely "going bananas" for them!
These American listeners are "GOING BANANAS" for the car stickers!
02:13
They might love the stickers, but when Chris first saw the size of them, he went absolutely bananas too... and not in a good way.
Look back at his reaction here:
Chris is RAGING at these new car stickers! #stickergate
Oh dear...
02:52
