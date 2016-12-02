Watch The Amazing Moment A Listener Won £1000 On The Show

2nd December 2016, 16:23

This video will put an instant smile on your face!

Listener wins £1000 on the Chris Moyles Show

This morning, the Chris Moyles Show vowed to put a grand in one lucky listener's hand by 5pm, and they definitely delivered.

Sam - a primary school teacher from Morden - was the lucky listener in question, and her reaction to winning the money is sure to put a smile on your face.

Watch the moment Sam realised she'd won £1000 here:

Play

This call will put you in a good mood!

Chris and the team have a smile on their faces after giving away £1000

02:20

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X