WATCH: Alice Cooper Has The Most EPIC Namedrops Ever

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Alice Cooper knows EVERYONE!
See the rocker's most unbelievable namedrops.
03:57
The godfather of shock rock told Chris Moyles some of his most unbelievable stories today.
Alice Cooper visited Chris and the team this morning and had some amazing stories to tell involving everyone from The Beatles to Salvador Dali.
Watch our video.
The School's Out For Summer singer explained how Shep Gordon came to manage the band, and why the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Janis Joplin were his "big brothers and sisters".
If that wasn't enough, the 69-year-old rocker talked meeting everyone from Fred Astaire to to watching movies and drinking Budweisers with Groucho Marx.
What a life!
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook