Warwick Davis and Chris Moyles give a very heartfelt plea to the public

Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Warwick had something very important stolen, and Chris is very determined to help him get it back.
You may remember a few months ago Warwick Davis lost his caravan. It was a heartbreaking event that captured the heart of the nation. This morning Mr Davis came on the show for one last effort to get it back...
Warwick Davis gives a very heartfelt plea...
Warwick Davis needs our help!
02:40
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
