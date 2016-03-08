The Chris Moyles Show - Chris and the team play the verified Twitter challenge

8th March 2016, 16:57

The verified Twitter challenge is excellent fun and lead to Keith Chegwin, Davina and Grimmy getting involved in today's show!

Chris Moyles

Keith Chegwin, Davina and Grimmy got involved in today's show! ‪#‎verifiedtwitterchallenge‬

The game is simple - tweet a celebrity and see if they reply. It's as easy as it sounds. We had some fascinating personalities getting in touch and some real surprises. Can you guess who got the most responses?
Play

Keith Chegwin, Davina and Grimmy got involved in today's show! #verifiedtwitterchallenge

.

05:31

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X