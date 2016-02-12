WATCH: Chris Moyles asked you for your Valentines messages and they're AMAZING

12th February 2016, 16:58

You lot are the best listeners ever. And your messages of love are just, well, fabulous (and hilarious).

Chris Moyles

We asked you for your Valentines messages and you didn't disappoint...

Happy Valentine's Day! We sincerely hope, whatever the hell you're doing, you're having fun. On the show this Friday we asked you for your messages of love and you definitely did not let us down! God bless ya!

Play

We asked you for your Valentines messages and you didn't disappoint...

05:49

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X