WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s highlights (8 October 2015)

Olly Murs gets played on Radio X - no, really.

As part of Global’s Make Some Noise day, Mr Murs popped into every station at Global and asked us to play his new song - which is written by actual Paul Weller, no less - in exchange for a donation. Did we play it? Find out.

Elijah Wood is here! Let’s chat…

The actor-turned-superstar-DJ is a guest on the show and gets into a lengthy discussion with Dom about the best places to visit in LA.

Play Elijah Wood is here! Dom gives Elijah Wood the vaguest directions ever. 01:47

Chris can tell when Dom lies.

That’s the theory, let’s put it to the test.

Play Chris can tell when Dom lies... Let's put this to the test, shall we? 00:53

Global’s Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by by 8 of the best loved commercial radio stations in the UK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.