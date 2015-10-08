WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s highlights (8 October 2015)

8th October 2015, 12:13

Play

Olly Murs gets played on Radio X!

(Actual) Olly Murs gets his song played on (actual) Radio X, which was written by (Actual) Paul Weller.

01:17

Today was Make Some Noise day, where we’re raising money for disadvantaged children across the UK. So we’ve had some VERY special guests in the studio, including Olly Murs and Elijah Wood.

Olly Murs gets played on Radio X - no, really.

As part of Global’s Make Some Noise day, Mr Murs popped into every station at Global and asked us to play his new song - which is written by actual Paul Weller, no less - in exchange for a donation. Did we play it? Find out.

 

Elijah Wood is here! Let’s chat…

The actor-turned-superstar-DJ is a guest on the show and gets into a lengthy discussion with Dom about the best places to visit in LA.

Play

Elijah Wood is here!

Dom gives Elijah Wood the vaguest directions ever.

01:47

 

Chris can tell when Dom lies.

That’s the theory, let’s put it to the test.

Play

Chris can tell when Dom lies...

Let's put this to the test, shall we?

00:53

 

Global’s Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by by 8 of the best loved commercial radio stations in the UK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.

Make Some Noise Donate Now Banner

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X