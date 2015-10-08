WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s highlights (8 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Olly Murs gets played on Radio X!
(Actual) Olly Murs gets his song played on (actual) Radio X, which was written by (Actual) Paul Weller.
01:17
Today was Make Some Noise day, where we’re raising money for disadvantaged children across the UK. So we’ve had some VERY special guests in the studio, including Olly Murs and Elijah Wood.
As part of Global’s Make Some Noise day, Mr Murs popped into every station at Global and asked us to play his new song - which is written by actual Paul Weller, no less - in exchange for a donation. Did we play it? Find out.
The actor-turned-superstar-DJ is a guest on the show and gets into a lengthy discussion with Dom about the best places to visit in LA.
Elijah Wood is here!
Dom gives Elijah Wood the vaguest directions ever.
01:47
That’s the theory, let’s put it to the test.
Chris can tell when Dom lies...
Let's put this to the test, shall we?
00:53
Global’s Make Some Noise is a national charity that helps to change young lives, brought to you by by 8 of the best loved commercial radio stations in the UK: Heart, Capital, Capital XTRA, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X and Gold.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
