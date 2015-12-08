WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (8 December 2015)

8th December 2015, 12:25

Today: Rob DJ goes off at the deep end introducing the quiz teams and there’s some good old fashioned curry-based toilet humour.

Chris Moyles show 8 December 2015

We’re still trying to work out if Rob DJ was on form or not today…

Still trying to work out if Rob DJ was on form or not...

There’s nothing like a bit of toilet humour on a Tuesday.

Nothing like a bit of toilet humour on a Tuesday...

