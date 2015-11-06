WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (6 November 2015)

"Chris Martin" saying rude words will have you in stitches...

"Chris Martin" pops onto the show today to talk to Chris (mysteriously Dom has disappeared...) and Chris gets him to say some rude words.





Play "Chris Martin" saying rude words will have you in stitches... . 03:40





Welcome to Vibes FM, innit!

Vibes FM is the future (not really). But if it ever doesn't work out for Chris here at Radio X, he knows he's got a future on pirate radio.





Play Welcome to Vibes FM! Innit! 02:31



