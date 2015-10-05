The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today’s Highlights (5 October 2015)

5th October 2015, 10:51

Chris was feeling a bit delicate this morning...

#SunglassesIndoors

02:08

Chris has had a big night out, there are tales of Pablo Escobar and some instant adverts. Watch all the best bits here.

When is it acceptable to wear sunglasses indoors?

When you've had a big night out with Ricky Wilson and Sporty Spice, that's when.


 

Pablo Escobar: The Sitcom

Can you imagine the fun adventures of Pablo Escobar in a Steptoe And Son-style situation comedy? Chris and Dom can.1

Pablo Escobar: The Sitcom

Hey, Pablo...

02:37

 

 


Live adverts on Radio X

Fancy getting a shout out from Chris and the gang? Here's how you can get your own live ad as part of Global's Make Some Noise day on Thursday 8 October. Email chris.moyles@radiox.co.uk with details of your company!

Who wants a live advert?Get involved and it could be yours!

#MakeSomeNoise

03:59

