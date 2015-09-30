WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today's Highlights (30 September 2015)

Dear Mr President

Further to our “Who Should We Get On As A Guest” conversation yesterday, Pippa has decided we should have President Barack Obama in the studio. Fair enough. Have a listen to the letter that she wrote to him…



What did Dom see on his way home yesterday?

You’ll never guess. No, really - you’ll never guess. But Chris has a good go at trying.

Play What did Dom see? Suggestions are hilarious! 04:07

Chris calls Cheggers

It’s time to spin the Celebrity Wheel Of Chance again, and up comes none other than Keith Chegwin. Chris gives him a cold call, what does he say? It’s not what you’d expect…