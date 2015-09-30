WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today's Highlights (30 September 2015)

30th September 2015, 10:16

Play

Dear Mr President...

...fancy coming on the show?

04:14

A letter to President Obama, a call to Cheggers and Dom sees something very unusual. Watch all the best bits.

Dear Mr President

Further to our “Who Should We Get On As A Guest” conversation yesterday, Pippa has decided we should have President Barack Obama in the studio. Fair enough. Have a listen to the letter that she wrote to him…

 


What did Dom see on his way home yesterday?

You’ll never guess. No, really - you’ll never guess. But Chris has a good go at trying.

Play

What did Dom see?

Suggestions are hilarious!

04:07

 

Chris calls Cheggers

It’s time to spin the Celebrity Wheel Of Chance again, and up comes none other than Keith Chegwin. Chris gives him a cold call, what does he say? It’s not what you’d expect…

 

Play

Note to self: Don't call Keith Chegwin!

Note to self: Don't call Keith Chegwin!

01:46

 

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X