WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today's Highlights (30 September 2015)

Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Dear Mr President...
...fancy coming on the show?
04:14
A letter to President Obama, a call to Cheggers and Dom sees something very unusual. Watch all the best bits.
Further to our “Who Should We Get On As A Guest” conversation yesterday, Pippa has decided we should have President Barack Obama in the studio. Fair enough. Have a listen to the letter that she wrote to him…
You’ll never guess. No, really - you’ll never guess. But Chris has a good go at trying.
What did Dom see?
Suggestions are hilarious!
04:07
It’s time to spin the Celebrity Wheel Of Chance again, and up comes none other than Keith Chegwin. Chris gives him a cold call, what does he say? It’s not what you’d expect…
Note to self: Don't call Keith Chegwin!
01:46
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
