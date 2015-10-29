The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (29 October 2015)

29th October 2015, 14:00

Today...Chris talks about the big company meeting thats taking place after the show. And, the team reinvade the Heart studio...

Chris Moyles Show

"You Get A Banana On Entry"

Chris and the team have a HUGE meeting after work. The whole company is invited. Producer Dave has been to one before and preps the guys.
 
"You get a banana on entry"...

apparently.

When You Lose A Bet And Have To Kiss Toby Anstis...

During another rendition of Bad Dead James Brown, the team have a little disagreement. They place a bet and, well, you need to watch the rest.
 
When you lose a bet and have to kiss Toby Anstis...

#PuckerUp

04:09

