WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (27 October 2015)

27th October 2015, 10:58

Today...Dom has a little issue with his news timing, and the Rob DJ Pub Quiz is back for a third week!

Timings May Have Been Slightly Off This Morning

Dom, our trusty newsreader, had a little issue with his clip timings this morning and Chris wasn't having any of it. Plus, you've never heard someone sound so surprised by the weather.
 
Timings might have been slightly off this morning...

5, 4, 3, GO!

01:15

 

 

Could There BE Any More Catchphrases?

Ding Dong Hong Kong! The third instalment of the the Rob DJ Pub Quiz is upon us! And, trust us when we say, Rob outdoes himself this week.
 
Could there BE any more catchphrases??

#RobDJ

03:15

 

 

Dave Is Desperate To Hear A Certain Artist

It came to that point in the show when it was time to spin the Wheel Of Inappropriate Songs and Dave let slip who he's "desperate" to hear.
 
"I'm desperate for Def Leppard"

- Dave Masterman, 2015.

00:59

