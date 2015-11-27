The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (27 November 2015)

27th November 2015, 14:31

Happy Friday! Today one man is VERY excited about Black Friday and Chris and the team give you some tips to survive the shops.

Vernon Kay

Is Howard The Most Excited Shopper EVER This Black Friday?

Vernon and Chris very much enjoyed the news today, mainly because of Howard...

The best vox-pop ever?

Howard is a legend!

02:09

Anyone gonna try these tactics today? ‪#‎BlackFriday‬

If you are going to head out into the streets today to try and bag some deals, you need to watch this.
Anyone gonna try these tactics today?

#BlackFriday

02:48

