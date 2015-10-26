WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (26 October 2015)

Dom Meets Daniel Craig

Dom and Dave headed off to a fancy hotel to meet James Bond himself, Daniel Craig. As well as a little fawning on Dom's part, Craig has revealed his views on whether there could ever be a bald Bond.

Play Here's what happened when Dom met Daniel Craig... #BaldJamesBond 05:25

Chris Teases Dom About U2 Coming On The Show

Are they? Aren't they? As a U2 superfan, Dom is excited by the prospect of U2 coming on the show. After weeks of speculation, Chris finally has an answer for him. But is it the one he wants?

Play Chris teases Dom (a lot) about U2 coming on the show... Are they? Aren't they? 02:47

DID YOU SEE...Chris Gets His Own Back On Vernon

At the end of last week Chris well and truly got his own back on Vernon and pulled one of his finest pranks ever. Will Vernon retaliate though?