The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (26 November 2015)

26th November 2015, 15:14

On today's lovely show...Chris and the team discover that you've been singing the Only Fools And Horses theme WRONG!

We've been singing 'Only Fools and Horses' wrong OUR WHOLE LIVES!

After discovering that Pippa knew barely any of the words for the sitcoms theme tune, Chris and Dom decided to dig a little deeper.
Rich or....

Vernon's stories about The Who and The Beatles are INCREDIBLE!

Turns out Vernon Kay's dad was in a band! It also turns out that he has some fascinating stories about some of the world's biggest bands...
