WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: Today’s Highlights (25 September 2015)

An Awkward Competition Moment… Or Is It?

Leone goes head to head with John to win a trip to see Muse in Los Angeles. Leone is a massive Muse fan, but we’re not sure about John. HOWEVER, there’s a surprise in store for Leone…



What is Dom’s second favourite joke?

Dom’s torment continues as the Radio Voice demands a joke. He hasn’t got much left in the tank, but here it is anyway. Prepare not to laugh.

Play Dom's Second Favourite Joke 01:36





Everyone’s loving the Platinum Hour

Friday saw the launch of The Platinum Hour on Radio X - not quite an hour (but almost) of incredible tunes. Your feedback was AMAZING. And we had a couple of interesting tweets…

Play The first PLATINUM HOUR on The Chris Moyles Show Everyone's loving the Platinum Hour. And we mean EVERYONE. 00:57



Just look at those Platinum Hour tracks

Just look at them.