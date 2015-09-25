WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: Today’s Highlights (25 September 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Sometimes competition winners are not what they seem...
Comp winner John doesn't seem that excited...
04:19
Today: find out what Dom's second favourite joke is (if you must); the PLATINUM HOUR kicks the weekend off with a bang; and a listener wins a trip to see Muse in LA - or does he?
Leone goes head to head with John to win a trip to see Muse in Los Angeles. Leone is a massive Muse fan, but we’re not sure about John. HOWEVER, there’s a surprise in store for Leone…
Dom’s torment continues as the Radio Voice demands a joke. He hasn’t got much left in the tank, but here it is anyway. Prepare not to laugh.
Dom's Second Favourite Joke
01:36
Friday saw the launch of The Platinum Hour on Radio X - not quite an hour (but almost) of incredible tunes. Your feedback was AMAZING. And we had a couple of interesting tweets…
The first PLATINUM HOUR on The Chris Moyles Show
Everyone's loving the Platinum Hour. And we mean EVERYONE.
00:57
Just look at them.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
10am - 1pm
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
