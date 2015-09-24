The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: Today’s Highlights (24 September 2015)

Sheer Heart attack! Chris tries to break into the Heart studio

After a successful attempt at VideoBombing Andrew Castle as he tried to present his own show on Smooth, today’s studio invasion challenge is for Chris to launch a raid on Heart. On air at that moment: Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton. How did it go? Watch the video and find out. It didn’t pan out how we expected.

Oh look, it’s Patrick Kielty

Today’s guest on the show is the Irish comedian and presenter. WELCOME. But we asked him to behave on air and here’s the reaction.

Play It's Patrick Kielty on the show! But do Patrick and Chris need to be briefed about what NOT to say on air? 00:48

The exact moment The Chris Moyles Show turns into Loose Women.

No, really. Watch Chris ask Patrick Kielty about his forthcoming new release - a baby! How does he feel about it?

Play Patrick Kielty makes everything go a bit "Loose Women" Chris Moyles asks comedian Patrick Kielty about the baby he's having with Cat Deely. 00:58

Everybody Needs Good Listeners

So apparently there are a huge amount of listeners tuning in from Australia. No, really! Including one chap who claimed he lived down the road from the Neighbours set at “Ramsey Street”. Chris demands proof, proof is forthcoming.