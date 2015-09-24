The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X: Today’s Highlights (24 September 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Chris Invades The Heart Studio
Chris tried his luck again with the Wheel Of Radio Chance...
02:30
It’s Day 4 and it’s time for Chris to launch an attack on Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton while they’re broadcasting on Heart; everything gets a bit “Loose Women” with Patrick Kielty; and we demand (and get) proof that people are listening in Australia.
After a successful attempt at VideoBombing Andrew Castle as he tried to present his own show on Smooth, today’s studio invasion challenge is for Chris to launch a raid on Heart. On air at that moment: Jamie Theakston and Emma Bunton. How did it go? Watch the video and find out. It didn’t pan out how we expected.
Today’s guest on the show is the Irish comedian and presenter. WELCOME. But we asked him to behave on air and here’s the reaction.
It's Patrick Kielty on the show!
But do Patrick and Chris need to be briefed about what NOT to say on air?
00:48
No, really. Watch Chris ask Patrick Kielty about his forthcoming new release - a baby! How does he feel about it?
Patrick Kielty makes everything go a bit "Loose Women"
Chris Moyles asks comedian Patrick Kielty about the baby he's having with Cat Deely.
00:58
So apparently there are a huge amount of listeners tuning in from Australia. No, really! Including one chap who claimed he lived down the road from the Neighbours set at “Ramsey Street”. Chris demands proof, proof is forthcoming.
Everybody Needs Good Listeners
People are listening to us in Australia. Here's the proof. A photo of Ramsey Street!
02:41
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
