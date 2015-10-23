WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (23 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Today… is it Adele or Faye Kadel on the show? Plus, Dom meets Vin Diesel and the Wheel Of Inappropriate Songs comes up trumps… or does it?
Adele herself was in the building today, but she didn’t make it to the Radio X studio. A very famous member of her entourage did, however.
Chris meets Faye Kadel
It’s time to spin the Wheel Of Inappropriate Songs and OH NO, LOOK WHERE IT’S LANDED!
Chris finally gets to play some Taylor Swift...
Earlier this week, Dom went to a press junket featuring none other than action hero Vin Diesel. How did they get on?
Dom + Vin Diesel = Bromance
When Dom met Vin...
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
