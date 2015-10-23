WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (23 October 2015)

23rd October 2015, 11:02

Today… is it Adele or Faye Kadel on the show? Plus, Dom meets Vin Diesel and the Wheel Of Inappropriate Songs comes up trumps… or does it?

Chris Moyles Show 23 October 2015

Faye Kadel is back!

Adele herself was in the building today, but she didn’t make it to the Radio X studio. A very famous member of her entourage did, however.

Chris meets Faye Kadel

(Geddit?)

Chris finally gets to play his favourite artist on air…

It’s time to spin the Wheel Of Inappropriate Songs and OH NO, LOOK WHERE IT’S LANDED!

Chris finally gets to play some Taylor Swift...

...or does he?

Dom meets Vin Diesel

Earlier this week, Dom went to a press junket featuring none other than action hero Vin Diesel. How did they get on?

Dom + Vin Diesel = Bromance

When Dom met Vin...

