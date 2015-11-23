The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (23 November 2015)

23rd November 2015, 11:13

It's our tenth week! Good grief! And what a scandalous day it's been. Pippa says something rude on air and Dom tries to remember the words to a song.

Dom fails at remembering Chris' song... ‪#‎KingOfTheJews‬

This morning Dom attempted to sing a song to Chris (from a musical that Chris was in, by the way) but he just couldn't quite get the rhythm right.
 
Any listeners / viewers from BELL END? It's a place apparently...

Have you treated yourself to the Chris Moyles show podcast yet? If not, why not? Subscribe here! But as the team were shouting out towns this morning during their podcast sell, Pippa mentioned a risky name...
 
