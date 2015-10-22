WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (22 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
On today’s show: you prep the questions for Dom’s big interview with Daniel Craig and the tension mounts as Chris attempts to give away another great holiday…
Chris was determined to give away a holiday today, as part of our week of competitions for the new James Bond movie SPECTRE with Gillette. But was today’s entrant a winner?
Did Emily win the trip of a lifetime?
Chris was determined to give away a holiday...
Following his huge success chatting to Vin Diesel earlier this week, Dom’s next challenge is to interview Bond himself. But what should he ask the star? You pitch in with your suggestions.
What should Dom ask Daniel Craig?
Discuss.
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
