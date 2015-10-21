WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (21 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
On today's show, there's a whole new Bond villain in town, the team get into the groove with James Brown impressions and Dom unleashes his killer fake laugh.
Chris and Dom have started to impersonate the Godfather Of Soul… without knowing any of the actual lyrics to his songs. It’s easier than you think!
Introducing (bad) James Brown
Can't. Stop. Laughing.
02:42
Critics say Chris pays people to laugh at him. It’s clearly not true… or is it? Dom can laugh to order, as you can see.
Dom's fake laugh will make you laugh...
Guaranteed.
02:28
Let’s “shave” the world together…
Let's 'shave' the world together...
I've been expecting you, Mr Bond.
02:36
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Comments
Powered by Facebook