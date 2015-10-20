WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (20 October 2015)

20th October 2015, 11:00

Today: Chris briefly turns the station into LBC and takes some phone calls, while Dom gets confused over what the point is regarding The Walking Dead.

Chris Moyles Show 20 October 2015

The Chris Moyles Show…. on LBC?

Leading Britain’s Conversation… or Leeds Bradford Cupcakes? Chris takes some calls in the manner of our sister station LBC. It’s all about the main issues of the day.

Play

The Chris Moyles Show...on LBC??

That's Leeds, Bradford, Cupcakes, right?

03:19

 

 

The climax of today’s Gillette SPECTRE competition.

Does envelope 004 or 005 have the prize in it? Watch and find out.

Play

*Plays tension music*

MEXICOOOOOO!

01:48

 

 

 

Dom doesn’t get The Walking Dead

“How can you spolier a film about zombies?” he asks. Chris explains.

Play

Dom just doesn't get 'The Walking Dead'...

Apparently they're all dead.

02:38

