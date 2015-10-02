The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today’s Highlights (2 October 2015)

Ban Ki-Moon: Graffiti Artist

Chris’s excellent Photoshop skills result in a brilliant pic of United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon as a graffiti artist (Ban-ksy Moon?). One of our brilliant listeners updates Wikipedia accordingly - and all before 7am.

Anneka Rice causes a bit of an incident

The former star of Challenge Anneka is under the spotlight of the Celebrity Wheel Of Chance. Chris calls her up and an anecdote goes a bit wrong. Can the boss of Radio X restore order and keep us on the air? It’s only Show 10 for heaven’s sake!

The Patinum Hour is in full effect

Broadcasting Legend ™ Pat Sharp takes control of this week’s Platinum Hour, so we re-christen it as the “Patinum Hour” for one week only. Unless he agrees to come back? Come on, Pat…!