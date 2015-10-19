WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (19 October 2015)

19th October 2015, 10:29

Today, Chris reveals he has globophobia (wha…?) after Pippa arranges a special surprise for the show’s one month anniversary. See all the best clips here.

Chris Moyles Show 19 October 2015

Happy One Month Anniversary!

Pippa has a surprise for the team to mark a whole four weeks on air…

02:15

 

 

 

…But it turns out that Chris has globophobia.

Look it up. Or better still, watch the clip.

01:51

 

 

Pippa's struggling with her cogs this morning...

Which bit of paper does she want Chris to read from!? Are the cogs running smoothly today?

02:25

 

 

It’s competition time on Radio X… 

But can Dom deliver the required voice-over? Or is he too creepy?

02:01

