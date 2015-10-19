WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (19 October 2015)

Happy One Month Anniversary!

Pippa has a surprise for the team to mark a whole four weeks on air…

Play Happy One Month Anniversary! Pippa has a surprise for the team to mark a whole four weeks on air. 02:15

…But it turns out that Chris has globophobia.

Look it up. Or better still, watch the clip.

Play BREAKING NEWS: Chris Moyles has Globophobia (Or fear of balloons to you and me) 01:51

Pippa's struggling with her cogs this morning...

Which bit of paper does she want Chris to read from!? Are the cogs running smoothly today?

Play Pippa's struggling with her cogs this morning... #Clogged 02:25

It’s competition time on Radio X…

But can Dom deliver the required voice-over? Or is he too creepy?