The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (19 November 2015)

19th November 2015, 14:14

Richard Hammond came onto the show today and Chris wowed the man with his incredible impression. Plus, they discussed what their new show could be called.

(Probably) the best Richard Hammond impression you'll see today...

In anticipation of The Hamster's arrival, Chris decided to show the team his Richard Hammond impression. Take a listen and let us know what you think...
(Probably) the best Richard Hammond impression you'll see today...

Name ideas for Richard Hammond's new show? Here's Chris'...

When Richard came in the team chatted about his new, unnamed, show with Jeremey Clarkson and James May. But what could they call it?
Name ideas for Richard Hammond's new show?

Here's Chris'...

