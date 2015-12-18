The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (18 December 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Today Chris puts the fear into Dom about his late minute Christmas shopping and Chris shows off the "new" him!
Dom casually mentions he's planning to do ALL his present buying on the last week before Christmas and Chris is only too happy to let him know what a terrible mistake he's made. THIS IS NOT A DRILL!
Anyone else think Dom is in trouble?
#LastMinuteXmasShopping
03:57
Today Chris went all out to prove he's no diva and that absolutely NOTHING phases him these days... except when you interrupt a very important link, that is. Watch the clip below to see Chris show Pippa a face she's never seen before!
Nothing phases the 'new Chris' these days...
.
01:19
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
