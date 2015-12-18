The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (18 December 2015)

18th December 2015, 14:37

Today Chris puts the fear into Dom about his late minute Christmas shopping and Chris shows off the "new" him!

Chris Moyles Angry highlights

Apocalyxmas?!

Dom casually mentions he's planning to do ALL his present buying on the last week before Christmas and Chris is only too happy to let him know what a terrible mistake he's made. THIS IS NOT A DRILL! 

Play

Anyone else think Dom is in trouble?

#LastMinuteXmasShopping

03:57

 

Nothing phases the "new Chris" these days... or does it?

Today Chris went all out to prove he's no diva and that absolutely NOTHING phases him these days... except when you interrupt a very important link, that is. Watch the clip below to see Chris show Pippa a face she's never seen before!

Play

Nothing phases the 'new Chris' these days...

.

01:19

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Ways to Listen to Radio X