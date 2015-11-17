WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (17 November 2015)

17th November 2015, 11:26

Today, Dave takes over as quizmaster of a slightly risque game... and here's your chance to hear Chris's impression of a Dalek.

Chris Moyles Show 17 November 2015

Let’s Play The XXX Factor

Chris and Pippa play Dave’s new game: can they tell the difference between the name of a band featured on John Kennedy’s X-Posure show on Radio X, OR… the name of a show as featured on “adult-based entertainment” channel, Television X? Who has the better knowledge of music… or smut?

Introducing Dave's game: The 'XXX Factor'!

Are Daleks scary?

A discussion on whether zombies are actually frightening turns to thoughts on whether anyone is scared by Daleks. Chris’s impression is terrifying enough.

Are Daleks scary?

Chris' impression might change your mind...

