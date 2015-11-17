WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (17 November 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Today, Dave takes over as quizmaster of a slightly risque game... and here's your chance to hear Chris's impression of a Dalek.
Chris and Pippa play Dave’s new game: can they tell the difference between the name of a band featured on John Kennedy’s X-Posure show on Radio X, OR… the name of a show as featured on “adult-based entertainment” channel, Television X? Who has the better knowledge of music… or smut?
Introducing Dave's game: The 'XXX Factor'!
A discussion on whether zombies are actually frightening turns to thoughts on whether anyone is scared by Daleks. Chris’s impression is terrifying enough.
Are Daleks scary?
Chris' impression might change your mind...
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
