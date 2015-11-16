WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (16 November 2015)

16th November 2015, 14:57

It's Monday and Chris and the team have kicked things off in tremendous style, with a Foo Fighters inspired game...

chris moyles

Chris Finally Got What He Wanted #TheWheelOfInappropriateTracks

The infamous Wheel Of Inappropriate Tracks has been raising our Head Of Music's blood pressure day by day since it started. Today was the worst yet, as the wheel landed on a certain global pop-star. Chris, however, was absolutely thrilled about it.

Play

Chris finally got what he wanted!

#wheelofslightlyinappropriatetracks

01:34

Pippa's Hilarious Game Ideas (1/2)

With no competitions running this week, Pippa thought it would be a good idea if the team play a fun game in the studio. Some of her suggestions were...well...questionable.
Play

Pippa had some, erm, interesting ideas for a game to play earlier...

(1/2)

03:50

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X