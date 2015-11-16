WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (16 November 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
It's Monday and Chris and the team have kicked things off in tremendous style, with a Foo Fighters inspired game...
The infamous Wheel Of Inappropriate Tracks has been raising our Head Of Music's blood pressure day by day since it started. Today was the worst yet, as the wheel landed on a certain global pop-star. Chris, however, was absolutely thrilled about it.
Chris finally got what he wanted!
Pippa had some, erm, interesting ideas for a game to play earlier...
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
