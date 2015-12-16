The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (16 December 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Today the team chat clapping when your plane lands and have a go at singing Mariah Carey... with limited success!
Today the wheel of inappropriate tracks landed on All I Want For Christmas Is You, and the team did their best Mariah Carey impressions. Watch to find out who nailed it... almost.
The team trying (and failing) to sing Mariah Carey will make your day!
02:19
Dave and Pippa disagree on whether fans should applaud during Star Wars at the cinema, which brought up one of life's important questions: Do you clap when your Ryanair flight lands?
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
10am - 1pm
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds In the Heat of the Moment
