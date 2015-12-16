The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (16 December 2015)

All I Want For Christmas Is You... to stop singing!

Today the wheel of inappropriate tracks landed on All I Want For Christmas Is You, and the team did their best Mariah Carey impressions. Watch to find out who nailed it... almost.

Play The team trying (and failing) to sing Mariah Carey will make your day! 02:19

"Next, you're gonna tell me you don't clap when Ryanair lands!"

Dave and Pippa disagree on whether fans should applaud during Star Wars at the cinema, which brought up one of life's important questions: Do you clap when your Ryanair flight lands?