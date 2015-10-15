WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (15 October 2015)

15th October 2015, 11:44

We open the phone lines for listeners’ questions, there’s the definitive way to pronounce that Welsh town’s name and we find out what Dom does while he’s on the toilet.

Chris Moyles Show 15 October 2015

Chris Tells us About One of Dom's Weird Habits

Madam Dave is still not used to the ways of Dom. Chris enlightens him with further revelations.

Play

Chris Tells us About One of Dom's Weird Habits!

Madam Dave is still not used to the ways of Dom. Chris enlightens him with further revelations

01:26

 


How do you pronounce Llanfair-pwllgwyngyll-gogerychwyrnd-robwllllan-tysilio-gogogoch?

This happy little song will teach EVERYONE how to say the name of this Welsh town!

Play

How do you pronounce Llanfair-PG etc etc?

This happy little song will teach EVERYONE how to say the name of this Welsh town!

01:47

 


Chris drops the “C” word yet again on live radio

But it’s not what you think, honest.

Play

Chris drops the "C" word yet again live on Radio X...

It's not what you think, honest.

01:11

 

 

Listeners’ Questions - What’s Dom’s favourite animal?

Chris opens the phone lines and Jamie wants to know about a particular zoo animal called Dom.

Play

Listeners’ Questions - What’s Dom’s favourite animal?

Chris opens the phone lines and Jamie wants to know about a particular zoo animal called Dom.

01:41

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X