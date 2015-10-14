WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (14 October 2015)

14th October 2015, 11:43

On today's show, we discover how dangerous the Radio X office is and find out what would happen if Chris ever rang in sick? The results aren't pretty...

Chris Moyles Show 14 October 2015

If Chris phones in sick, what happens?

This is what would happen if Dom, Pippa and Dave were to present the show if Chris was off sick...

Play

What would happen if Chris was ever off ill?

The ‘alternative’ Radio X Breakfast Show, if Chris was ever off ill. It ain’t pretty…

04:19

 

 

Find out how Chris very nearly lost his hand this morning

Because the Radio X office can be a risky place to work…

Play

The Radio X office can be a risky place to work

Find out how Chris very nearly lost his hand this morning...

01:53

 

 

The best Ronnie Corbett impression ever?

Better than Steve Coogan or Rob Brydon? YOU decide. Close your eyes and listen.

Play

The best Ronnie Corbett impression ever?

Better than Steve Coogan or Rob Brydon? YOU decide. Close your eyes and listen.

01:27

 

 

And if that’s not enough, here’s possibly Dom’s best impression yet

Go behind the scenes of Radio X and find out how we had “Sarah Millican” on air this morning…

Play

Possibly Dom's Best Impression Yet...

Dom does a brilliant impression of Sarah Millican... it's absolutely hilarious!

01:27

Comments

Download the Radio X app

Latest from Chris Moyles

More Chris Moyles Highlights

More On The Chris Moyles Show

Now Playing

Jack Saunders

10am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83936

Jack Saunders

Ways to Listen to Radio X