WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (14 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
On today's show, we discover how dangerous the Radio X office is and find out what would happen if Chris ever rang in sick? The results aren't pretty...
04:19
Because the Radio X office can be a risky place to work…
The Radio X office can be a risky place to work
Find out how Chris very nearly lost his hand this morning...
01:53
The best Ronnie Corbett impression ever?
01:27
Possibly Dom's Best Impression Yet...
01:27
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
