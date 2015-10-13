WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (13 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Steve Coogan gets the team worried for a second...
Find out why Steve Coogan promises not to swear on the radio
00:49
Today: Steve Coogan talks bad tattoos and growing old gracefully, Dave is given some very odd birthday wishes and Pippa discusses footballer’s bums. Watch and learn.
Pippa has witnessed a Chelsea players bum... in the nude! But whose was it?
Which Chelsea FC player's bum did Pippa see?
Pippa's Chelsea FC Bum Experience!
02:35
...so Chris arranged for a selection of fabulous messages on this special day. And they're all very genuine.
Dave celebrates his birthday...
...with some very special guests giving him messages. But who could they be?
03:14
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
Arcade Fire Everything Now
The Undertones Teenage Kicks
Florence And The Machine You've Got The Love
