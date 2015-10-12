WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today's Highlights (12 October 2015)

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Let's help Warick Davis get his caravan back!
Chris and team talk to Warwick Davis about his stolen caravan. Can you help?
04:41
Today: we solve (or try to solve) the mystery of Warwick Davis’s caravan; we put Dave’s acting skills to the test; anhave you ever suffered from stage fright?
And, more to the point, can he blag Warwick a new one?
…so the team put his acting skills to the test.
Turns out he got a B at GCSE!
Dave shows off his acting skills in the studio.
04:05
STAGE FRIGHT
Stage fright is the worst
Chris talks about the problem of stage fright
02:13
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
