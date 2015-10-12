WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today's Highlights (12 October 2015)

Warwick Davis has had his caravan stolen. Can Chris solve the mystery?

And, more to the point, can he blag Warwick a new one?

Madam Dave Masterman revealed he received a B at GCSE drama…

…so the team put his acting skills to the test.

Play Turns out he got a B at GCSE! Dave shows off his acting skills in the studio. 04:05

Chris talks about an issue all men can understand...

STAGE FRIGHT