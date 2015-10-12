WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today's Highlights (12 October 2015)

12th October 2015, 13:34

Let's help Warick Davis get his caravan back!

Chris and team talk to Warwick Davis about his stolen caravan. Can you help?

04:41

Today: we solve (or try to solve) the mystery of Warwick Davis’s caravan; we put Dave’s acting skills to the test; anhave you ever suffered from stage fright?

Madam Dave Masterman revealed he received a B at GCSE drama… 

…so the team put his acting skills to the test.

Dave shows off his acting skills in the studio.

04:05

 

 

Chris talks about an issue all men can understand...

STAGE FRIGHT

Stage fright is the worst

Chris talks about the problem of stage fright

02:13

