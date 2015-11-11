WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show - Today’s Highlights (11 November 2015)

The Chris Moyles Show takes on Glasgow

The Radio X Roadtrip with Chris Moyles together with O2 headed up to Glasgow on Monday afternoon to chat to Bloc Party and pound the Scottish streets. And what did they find? A LOT of rain, and some very eager listeners. OH, and it was Dom's birthday.

Play WATCH: #HappyBirthdayDom Thankyou #Glasgow! 04:05

Chris Impersonates Courteeners

With Glasgow behind them, this morning the team looked forward to the next stop on the Radio X Roadtrip - Courteeners in Leeds. Dave is a big fan, but Chris isn't quite as familiar...

Play Chris' Courteeners impression is... (insert word in comments) 01:57

Dom Signs His First Autograph

And finally, Dom recalls the time he first signed an autograph for someone...on a train...with the wrong ticket.