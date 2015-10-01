WATCH: The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X - Today's Highlights (1 October 2015)

1st October 2015, 10:36

Play

Who wants to be a millionaire?

Chris had us all in stitches with his Chris Tarrant impression...

02:30

Today: it’s all about special guest Chris Tarrant and Pippa and Dave try an live down their fashion faux pas.

Play

Chris Tarrant plays "Fish Or Not A Fish"

Will he need any life lines?

04:58

 

Play

01:29

