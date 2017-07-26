WATCH: Toby Met Conor McGregor's Double, But Chris Wasn't Impressed

We've all been there. You're out on a night out, you get a bit merry and you're convinced you've made a celeb spot.

When Toby went to Secret Garden Party last weekend, he thought he met a guy that looked so much like boxing legend Conor McGregor, he asked him to put him in a headlock. As you do...

Chris and the team reckon Toby's way off the mark here, but we kind of see it around the eyes and ears.

Watch our video to see if Toby had a point, or whether it was just that 24-hour bar.

Play Toby met Conor McGregor's double... kinda. Chris and the team weren't convinced by Toby's Secret Garden Party spot. 02:41

