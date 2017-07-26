WATCH: Toby Met Conor McGregor's Double, But Chris Wasn't Impressed

Watch WATCH: Dom's Holiday Gifts Were REALLY something...
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Toby was a bit worse for wear at Secret Garden Party, and he made a new friend.
We've all been there. You're out on a night out, you get a bit merry and you're convinced you've made a celeb spot.
When Toby went to Secret Garden Party last weekend, he thought he met a guy that looked so much like boxing legend Conor McGregor, he asked him to put him in a headlock. As you do...
Chris and the team reckon Toby's way off the mark here, but we kind of see it around the eyes and ears.
Watch our video to see if Toby had a point, or whether it was just that 24-hour bar.
Toby met Conor McGregor's double... kinda.
Chris and the team weren't convinced by Toby's Secret Garden Party spot.
02:41
Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
Oh Dom, you really shouldn't have!
A listener sent in the beauty product, and naturally Dom had to test it.
And yes, it's going to be somewhere VERY private.
Chris sent the team down to the virtual reality experience, but they weren't too impressed.
Watch as the Welsh rocker tells Radio X's Chris Moyles why the band "don't really make albums anymore".
Get bang up to date with what's been happening on the Breakfast Show with the very best bits...
Missed what happened on this morning's Moyles show? Take a look at the latest clips straight from the studio.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Comments
Powered by Facebook