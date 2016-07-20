Watch Tim Minchin play the keyboard perfectly while chatting to Chris Moyles

20th July 2016, 10:28

Tim was in to chat about his new musical Groundhog Day.

Tim Minchin
The comedian, musician, West End musical writer and all round gentleman Tim Minchin popped into the show today. His new musical Groundhog Day is out now and it's going down a treat. 
 
During the chat Chris challenged Tim to hold a normal conversation while playing the piano at the same time. He expected Tim to do a good job, but what Mr. Minchin displayed was nothing short of outstanding.
 
You can watch the clip below.
 
Watch the amazing Tim Minchin hold a full conversation whilst playing the keyboard...

Pretty impressive!

02:10

 
Tickets are on sale now for Groundhog Day.

